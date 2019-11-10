Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Norman F. Davis, 63

Sutton -

Norman F. Davis, 63, died in his home on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after an illness.

He leaves his best friend, Irene D. Brown; his son, Benjamin C. Davis; his mother, Lorraine F. (Leno) Davis; two brothers: Lester B. Davis, Jr., and Timothy Davis, all of Sutton; and a sister, Bonnie Limanik of Hopedale. He was predeceased by his father, Lester B. Davis, Sr., a son, Jared Davis, and a brother, William Davis.

Born in Sutton on December 8, 1955, he lived there most of his life. He was a graduate of Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton.

Mr. Davis was a heavy equipment operator for Midstate Sewerage Service, Millbury, where he worked for 30 years. A former member of Singletary Rod and Gun Club, Oxford, he loved deep sea fishing. In his younger days, he was an accordion virtuoso who won a string of local and national competitions and he loved music all of his life.

His funeral service will be Wednesday, November 13, at 11:00 A.M., in Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury. Burial will follow in New Howard Cemetery, Sutton. Relatives and friends may extend condolences to his family from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home, before the service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
