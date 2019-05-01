|
Norman E. Dugas, 80
Charlton - Norman E. Dugas, 80, of Charlton passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born June 4, 1938 in Southbridge, MA to Alphonse Dugas and Bertha (Johndro) Dugas. He was a loving husband to Nancy (Davis) Dugas for 57 years and a dedicated father to his two children.
He leaves behind his wife, Nancy, his son Brian Dugas and wife Lisa Dugas, and his daughter Amy Dugas and her husband Jeff Robbins. Norman also leaves behind two grandsons, Benjamin Dugas and Nicholas Robbins and his brother Robert Dugas. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Arthur Dugas, sister Rhea Barton, and infant daughter Diana.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Church for many years. Norman was a lifelong resident of Charlton and was actively involved in town politics. He truly loved his hometown. Norman graduated from Charlton High School in 1956 before entering the Army. He served for 3 ½ years stationed in the U.S. and France. He was a patriot who was so proud of his country.
After the Army, Norman worked as a truck driver for 30 years before retiring and working part time for the Heritage Country Club and Gauthier Excavations. Norman lived life to its fullest. He travelled extensively with his wife in their RV and spent many winters in Ft. Myers where he made so many dear friends. He loved to ride his motorcycle, spending countless hours on the road feeling the pavement under his feet. He always said, "Life is not a spectator sport".
Norman was a true people person. He enjoyed visiting with friends at the Quarter Keg, Oxford VFW and the Beagle Club. He was generous to the end. His sense of humor, thoughtfulness, and integrity will be missed by us all. To take a quote from Norman's playbook, "Toodle-loo Buckaroo".
Visitation followed by a funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton, MA on May 4th, 2019 at 12:00 (Noon) In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Veteran of Foreign Wars, www.heroes.vfw.org or VFW, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958
The ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements.
