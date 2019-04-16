|
|
Norman C. Estabrook
Clinton - Norman Carl Estabrook, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by family at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Pearl (Brazeau) Estabrook; two sons, Bryan Estabrook of North Oxford; and Ronald Estabrook of Worcester; daughter, Judy (Estabrook) Zink of Ware; five step-children, Mary Hollywood & husband Stan of PA; Helen Altavilla & husband Bob; Diane Seeley; Barbara Dearborn; and Joseph Fanning, all of Marlborough; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, Pauline Giancola of Hudson; Grace Archambault & Bob of FL; Hank Estabrook & Sylvia of Stow; Donald Estabrook & Bonnie of ME; his former wife Carol Amel of North Oxford; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his infant daughter Charlotte Estabrook, daughter-in-law Mary Estabrook, and brother-in-law Berardino Giancola.
Norman was born and raised in Hudson, son of the late Herbert & Eva (Guilmette) Estabrook. While as a child, Norman spent several years at Shriner's Hospital for Children in Springfield receiving care for Cerebral Palsy. His passions in life grew great. With a love for music, he played drums in several bands for more than 25 years, notably alongside his daughter and bass guitarist Judy in the Country Love Band. A sports enthusiast, he was a lifelong fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. Norman relished in making others laugh through his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He traveled extensively with his wife Pearl, enjoying numerous tours and cruises. For the past 17 years, he annually attended the Hampton Beach sand sculpture competition. Norman was happiest helping others, whether it be through his volunteer work with Perkins School, the Sterling Grange, as a member and Deputy Commissioner for the Commission on Disability for the Town of Clinton, or as a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Bolton. A man of great faith, he was a long-time member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Bolton, where he volunteered at the annual Lord's Acre Corn Festival, and a current member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. Norman was a valued employee of several companies throughout his career, notably Arrow Automotive, the Lance Corporation, Fahey Exhibits, and Sweet Life. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 26, 2019