Norman E. Gaulin, 92
Leicester - Norman E. Gaulin, 92, of Leicester, died Thursday, June 13th at home surrounded by his family. His wife of 68 years, Roasemary (Rice) Gaulin died in 2016. He leaves four sons, Norman Gaulin and his wife, Elaine of South Bend, IN, Ronald Gaulin and his wife, Deborah of Mulberry, FL, Robert Gaulin and his wife, Denise of Webster and Brian Gaulin and his wife, Cathy of Douglas; 16 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Adelard, Albert and Joseph Gaulin.
He was born in Worcester the son of Adelard and Virginia G. (Beaudreau) Gaulin. Norman was a conductor with B & M Railroad and retired in 1991 from UMass Medical School where he worked as a locksmith. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II. Mr. Gaulin was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church. He was a great cook and enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and going to the casino. Norman also loved gardening and his morning coffee at McDonalds. His favorite pastime was the time he spent with his family.
The family would like to thank Michelle and Bernice from Jewish Home Hospice for the compassion and care they gave Norman and April who was an angel on earth who took great care of him so he could remain at home.
Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605 or to an animal shelter of your choice. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 16, 2019