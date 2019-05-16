|
|
Norman F. Lacasse, 82
North Grafton - Norman F. Lacasse, 82, of North Grafton, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a bravely fought battle with Scleroderma.
Calling Hours will be on Sunday, May 19, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Sunday morning or can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2019