Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Norman Lacasse Obituary
Norman F. Lacasse, 82

North Grafton - Norman F. Lacasse, 82, of North Grafton, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a bravely fought battle with Scleroderma.

Calling Hours will be on Sunday, May 19, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.

A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Sunday morning or can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2019
