Norman Richard Lamothe, 80
Spencer/Ocala - Norman Richard Lamothe, 80, passed away on July 30, 2019 at his home in Ocala, FL. He was a long-time resident of Spencer, MA. Norm was born in Southbridge, MA on March 24, 1939. He graduated from Worcester Boys' Trade in 1958 at the top of his class in the electrical program and was chosen to take the lead on major electrical jobs when he was still just a young apprentice. He gained a master electrician license through exam in all New England states a few years later. He was a brilliant electrical contractor in the city of Worcester. He owned and operated Lamothe Electrical Corp. for over 50 years, completing countless complex industrial/commercial projects throughout the region. He is survived by five children, all from MA: Richard, Blake & his wife Robin, Heidi Herlihy & her husband Dan, Lisa Webb, & Raphelle Masterson; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In Norm's later years he re-located to New Hampshire, Maine, and finally to Florida, where he spent the winter months, returning to Spencer for the summer. He delighted in the beauty and charm of each of the places he called home, finally settling on the tranquility of Ocala's horse country. Norman's pride and joy were his grandchildren. He was a loving, doting, fun grandfather, known as "Mo-Mo" to the littlest ones. He took great interest in all that the children did and loved to share his life lessons with them. He also took immense joy in the camaraderie of his friends and family. Everyone could always stop by to visit and chat with Norm. Dogs and children loved him. His beloved dog, Babe, was a loyal companion for many years. Norm was a builder and restorer. He had a vision for the abandoned and forsaken and breathed new life into properties, antique vehicles, and even every-day items. He poured his heart and soul into over fifteen different properties in his lifetime along with a Model A Ford, a military jeep, a 1947 Ford truck, and perhaps his greatest showpiece, a John Deere 40 tractor, which he used just last summer to hay fields with his family friends in Spencer. A harder working man there never was. Norm was known to work circles around men half his age. His extraordinary work ethic inspired all those around him. He was currently restoring his latest project only a few weeks before his death. Norm loved "talking politics," was strongly opinionated and never lost an argument. He was fascinated with trains, history, and antique pieces. He was a great teacher and mentor to many, many young apprentice electricians over the course of his career. He had a larger-than-life personality, a loud booming voice, but a kind heart and a gentle soul. He will be greatly missed. Family, friends, and others whose lives Norman touched are invited to attend a memorial calling hour on August 19, 2019 from 1-2p.m. in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main Street, Spencer. A brief prayer service will follow at 2p.m. Norman avidly supported numerous charities. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019