Norman Lavoie Obituary
Norman B. Lavoie

Dudley - Norman B. Lavoie passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 22nd. His wife of 62 years, Esther R. ( Piechota ) Lavoie, died in 2016.

Norman leaves his daughter Jayne E. Dodge and her husband Bruce of Dudley; and his son Brian E. Lavoie and his wife Lisa of Dudley. He also leaves 4 grandchildren Matthew Dodge and fiancee Kendra, Chelsea Aiudi and husband Anthony, Katie Lavoie, Eric Lavoie and 2 great grandchildren Grayson and Zoe.

Norman was the son of Edward and Doris ( Daigle ) Lavoie. He graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster.

Norman was a co-owner of Lavoie Auto Co. in Dudley. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Webster Lake and in Marco Island, Florida.

Due to the current health pandemic, the mass and funeral are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Norman's memory to Sacred Heart Parish, 18 East Main St. Webster, MA 01570 or the Webster-Dudley Boys and Girls Club, 55 Oxford Ave. Dudley, MA 01571.

The arrangements are being handled by Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave. Dudley, MA 01571.www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
