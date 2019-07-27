|
Norman J. Plourde, 84
STERLING - Norman J. Plourde, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare Alliance Leominster Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson Disease. Born and raised in Leominster, Norm was the son of Wildred and Yvonne (Plamondon) Plourde and lived over 50 years in Sterling.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 54 years, Sandra K. (Carpenter) Plourde; a daughter, Kimberly A. Plourde of Paxton; a brother, Andre R. Plourde of Sarasota, FL; a sister, Therese Soucy of St. Augustine, FL; a grandson, Ryan Plourde; nephews and nieces.
Norm graduated from The College of the Holy Cross in 1962 and later received master degrees in education from Assumption College and Fitchburg State University. He also attended LaSalette Seminary in Enfield, NH. He taught languages at Tahanto Regional High School in Boylston with a concentration in French for 36 years retiring in 1995. After his retirement, Norm taught French at Quisigamond Community College for 13 years. He honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard and 21 years in the United States Army Reserve.
He was a member of St. Richard of Chichester Church in Sterling and was a longtime member of Wachusett Regional School Committee, twice serving as chairman. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family at home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visit with Norm's family from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 30, at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, July 31, at St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling. Interment will be held privately at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 72 E Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019