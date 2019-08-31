|
Norman R. Power, 90
Southbridge - Norman R. Power, 90, formerly of Southbridge, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 30th, in the Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center, Charlton, of an illness.
Norman was born in Southbridge the youngest child of Christopher and Anna (Nicholson) Power. He was a US Army veteran of World War II. Norman fell in love and married Claire O. Paulhus of Southbridge in 1950. They were long-time residents of Southbridge were they raised their ten children. He worked for several firms including Palmerino Wholesale, Bay State Manufacturing, and Southbridge Roofing before retiring in 1991 from McKinstry Oil. Norman then moved to Houston, Texas where he spent many years working for his son James' plumbing company.
Claire O. (Paulhus) Power, preceded him in death in 1981 after 31 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by; his son Michael and wife Diane Cote Power, son Peter, daughter, Jill Power Foley and husband Richard Foley, and daughter in law Sherri Brousseau Power. granddaughter Lindsey Power, and his 8 brothers and sisters.
He leaves seven sons, William Power and his wife Sharon of Sturbridge, James Power and his wife Susan of Houston, TX , Martin Power and his wife Shelly of Houston, TX, John Power of Riverside, CA, Steven Power and his wife Diane of Southbridge, Thomas Power and his wife Maura of Southbridge, and Paul Power and his wife Donna of Southbridge; 19 grandchildren, Tiffany Davis and her husband Shawn, Toby Power and his wife Jessica, Erin Power, Rozlind Tache and her husband Mathew, Jenni Power and her spouse Alycia, Kerry Collins, Lindsey Beauregard and her husband Robert, Brittney Power, Nicholas Power, Kirsten Barry, Ashley Power, Nathan Power, Christopher Power, Jacob Power, Sean Power, Timothy Power, Whitney Power, Michael Power, and James Power II, and; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all his friends in Houston that made his years there so enjoyable and also the friendly caretakers at Overlook where he spent his final months after returning to Massachusetts.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Claire Power Scholarship c/o Southbridge High School, 132 Torry Rd, Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019