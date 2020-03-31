|
|
Norman F. Sampson, 85
BROOKFIELD/NORTH BROOKFIELD - Norman F. Sampson, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.
Norman was born in North Brookfield, the son of Henry and Mildred (Terrio) Sampson and spent his childhood in New Braintree, MA before joining the Marine Corps at the age of 18.
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 62 years, Shirley M. (Kowal) Sampson; 3 children, Lori Davis and husband Rick, Kim VanGerven and husband Virgil, and Thomas Sampson and his significant other Susie Shea; 8 grandchildren, Timothy Canada, Jennifer Fitzgibbons, Richard Davis III, Ashley Catino, Chelsea Topolewski, Lydia Hubacz, Emily Sampson and Joshua Sampson; 6 great grandchildren, Caden, Abigail, Bentley, Felix, Alexander, and London. He was also proud to learn that his seventh great grandchild will be born in August.
While raising their family in North Brookfield, Norman's careers spanned from brick mason to truck driver and always a Marine. He was active in the Marine Corps League, their annual Toys for Tots Campaign, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He will always be remembered as a man whose greatest loves were his wife and family. He devoted his life to their happiness and he has left each family member with many special memories.
The family would like to thank the staff at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center and Overlook Hospice Services. Special thanks to Laura's Guardian Angels Amanda, Stephanie and Nicole for the exceptional, loving care they gave Norman so he could remain at home.
Funeral services will be private. Burial with full Military Honors will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in North Brookfield A celebration of Norman's life will be held at a later date. Semper Fi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr. Triangle, VA 22172. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020