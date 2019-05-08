|
Norman M. Wiles, 89
AUBURN - Norman Wiles, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Oasis of Worcester.
He was born and raised in Holden, son of the late Thelma and Harold Wiles and was a graduate of Holden High School Class of 1947. Norman was a supervisor at Johnson Corrugated for 27 years, retiring in 1992. He resided in Auburn for more than 50 years.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Norma Wiles (MacNutt), daughter Cindy Dubrule, brother Robert Wiles, and great-grandson Benjamin Wiles. He leaves his son Larry and wife Gail, daughter Debra and husband Scott Butler, brother Barry and wife Cheryl, and son-in-law Ronald Dubrule and his wife Maggie.
Services at BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn on Saturday May 11, 2019 with visitation at 10:00 AM and funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Bible Way Baptist Church, 18 Heard Street, Worcester, MA 01603. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019