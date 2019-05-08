Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Wiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Wiles


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman Wiles Obituary
Norman M. Wiles, 89

AUBURN - Norman Wiles, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Oasis of Worcester.

He was born and raised in Holden, son of the late Thelma and Harold Wiles and was a graduate of Holden High School Class of 1947. Norman was a supervisor at Johnson Corrugated for 27 years, retiring in 1992. He resided in Auburn for more than 50 years.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Norma Wiles (MacNutt), daughter Cindy Dubrule, brother Robert Wiles, and great-grandson Benjamin Wiles. He leaves his son Larry and wife Gail, daughter Debra and husband Scott Butler, brother Barry and wife Cheryl, and son-in-law Ronald Dubrule and his wife Maggie.

Services at BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn on Saturday May 11, 2019 with visitation at 10:00 AM and funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Bible Way Baptist Church, 18 Heard Street, Worcester, MA 01603. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now