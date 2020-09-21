Normand J. Baril, 92
AUBURN - Normand J. Baril, 92, of Homestead Hall of Worcester, and formerly of Pakachoag Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 19, 2020, with his family by his side.
He leaves his wife of 66 years, Theresa (Dzieniszewski) Baril; their three sons: James J. Baril and his wife Karen, of Rochdale, David A. Baril and his wife Lori, of Leicester, and Richard K. Baril and his wife Grace, of Woodstock, CT; his sisters: Lucille Belliveau, of Worcester, and Rita Jolly, of Mystic, CT; his brother-in-law, Henry E. Suchodolski, of Shrewsbury; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Normand was predeceased by his parents, Albert A. and Regina (Taschereau) Baril; his siblings: Constance J. (Baril) Suchodolski and David G. Baril; and his brothers-in-law, Leo Belliveau and Robert Jolly.
Born, raised, and educated in Worcester, Normand graduated from Worcester Boys' Trade School as a Plumber in 1946. In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and served for two years. Normand was honorably discharged as a Corporal. He worked for both the Worcester School Department and Worcester State Hospital as the Plumber Foreman for over forty-five years, retiring at 65 years old.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Relatives and friends are invited to the celebration of Normand's funeral Mass at 11:00 AM on Thursday September 24, 2020 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com