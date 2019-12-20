|
Nour M. Mohieldin, 55
Worcester - Nour Mahmoud Mohieldin, 55, died December 17, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center following a long illness. He leaves his son Adam Mohieldin and girlfriend Amy Davis of Boylston, and his son Amir Mohieldin of Providence. He also leaves his brother Adel and his wife Linda of England, brothers Shoukry and Mohey, sisters Fifi and Amal, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews, all in Egypt. He is also survived by the mother of his children and former wife, Diane (Cutroni) Mohieldin of Worcester. Nour was predeceased by his parents, Sanaia and Mahmoud, and by his sister Siham.
Nour was born and raised in Giza, Egypt. He immigrated to the United States when he was 20 years old, living in New York City, and Arlington, VA, eventually moving to Worcester to start his family. He taught himself English by talking to everyone he met. He was proud to become a United States citizen in 1991. He loved to cook for people and worked as a chef in many popular area restaurants. Nour had a tremendous sense of humor and enjoyed laughing. He loved a cup of tea, watching soccer matches, telling jokes and hanging out with his sons friends who inevitably became his friends too. He was devoted to his sons.
The janaza was held at the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester, 57 Laurel Street, Worcester on December 19, 2019 followed immediately by the burial in Hope Cemetery.
