NOURITZA "NELLIE" DAMIAN
WORCESTER - NOURITZA "NELLIE" DAMIAN (SAGERIAN) passed peacefully in her brother's home in San Diego as her family witnessed the end of a fulfilled life of an extraordinary woman.
Born on April 16, 1925 in New Britain Connecticut, Nellie went to be with the Lord on February 16th, 2020 just two months shy of her 95th birthday. Raised in Worcester Massachusetts, she was an avid athlete in High School and followed her brothers into the Armed Forces. She was a staff Sargent in the U.S. Women's Army Corps and a WWII Veteran starting her career in healthcare as an Army Nurse.
Nellie is survived by her sons, Glenn Damian and Michael Damian (wife Cathy), her brother Ara Sagerian, sister Mariam Simone, Granddaughter Melissa and her many nieces/nephews and grandnieces/nephews. Her Daughter, Ayla and grandson, Shawn predeceased her. We will miss her immensely!
Nellie was passionate about life and loved simply being with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and gardening ensuring that our Armenian family traditions were passed down for years to come.
Nellie will be laid to rest at the Miramar National Cemetery with Military Honors on August 31, 2020. In her honor, donations may be made to the St. John Garabed Armenian Church Building Fund at www.stjohngarabed.com
.