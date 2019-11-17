Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
North American Martyrs Church
8 Wyoma Dr.
Auburn, MA
View Map
O. Warren Creelman


1927 - 2019
O. Warren Creelman Obituary
O. Warren Creelman, 92

AUBURN - O. Warren Creelman, 92, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday November 16, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Calling hours will from 4-7 PM on Thursday November 21, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, followed by a funeral Mass, celebrated at 11 AM on Friday November 22, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Dr., Auburn. Complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
