|
|
O. Warren Creelman, 92
AUBURN - O. Warren Creelman, 92, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday November 16, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Calling hours will from 4-7 PM on Thursday November 21, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, followed by a funeral Mass, celebrated at 11 AM on Friday November 22, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Dr., Auburn. Complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019