Odette (Ravel) Sjogren
Odette R. (Ravel) Sjogren

LEICESTER - Odette R. (Ravel) Sjogren, of Birchwood Drive died Monday, August 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family after an illness.

She leaves her husband of 59 years, Ronald T. Sjogren; three sons, Jacques R. Sjogren and his wife Dian of Sutton, Jean Claude Sjogren and his wife Susan of Lunenburg and Alan J. Sjogren and his wife Deborah of Leicester; a sister Jeannette Adams of France; six grandchildren, Thomas, Danielle, Bonnie, Richard, Michael and Christopher, 12 great grandchildren, her former daughter- in - law, Irene Sjogren of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters.

Odette was born in Verdun, France, daughter of Louis Francois and Berthe Emilie (LaVigne) Ravel. She was a researcher in the operations center of Worcester County National Bank for 27 years before retiring. After retiring she worked in the Leicester Town Clerk's office for several years. She enjoyed cooking, crafts and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7 at 11:00 AM in MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will precede the service from 10:00-11:00 AM in the funeral home. Covid 19 precautions with face masks and social distancing will be required.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Morin Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Morin Funeral Home
