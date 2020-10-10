1/1
Olga Brault
1929 - 2020
Olga (Anargeros) Brault, 91

Oxford - Olga (Anargeros) Brault, 91, of Walters Drive, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Lucien W. Brault of Oxford who died in 2010; and her daughter, Carole M. Moore of Oxford who died in 2004. She is survived by her sister, Helen Drakopoulos of Texas; two grandchildren, Shannon Hagelauer and Christopher Moore, both of Matthews, NC; three great-grandchildren, Drew Hagelauer, Cameron Hagelauer, and Abigail Moore; three Godchildren; and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Somerville, daughter of the late Constantino and Katina (Tsalkis) Anargeros, and lived in Somerville, Cambridge, and West Roxbury, before moving to Oxford in 1972. She graduated from Somerville High School in 1946.

Mrs. Brault worked at New England Telephone/Verizon for 45 years, retiring in 1990. She was an active member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford. She served on various church committees, was a Eucharistic minister, and volunteered for the religious education program for over 30 years. She will be greatly missed by her church family.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Monday, October 12, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Roch's Church, 334 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Roch's Church
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
