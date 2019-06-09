|
|
Olga (Shabo) Dwyer, 93
WORCESTER - Olga (Shabo) Dwyer, 93 of Worcester, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at home.
Olga was born and grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, a daughter of the late Shaya and Mary (Agaty) Shabo. She came to Worcester later in life where she has lived ever since. Olga worked as a lunch guard at Lincoln Street School for many years. She later was a seamstress for the former RJ Toomey's for many years before the companies closing. Olga worshiped at St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church and St. Joan of Arc. She enjoyed bowling and the company of her friends and family.
Olga's husband, William C. Dwyer passed away in 1983. She is survived by her daughter, Donna M. Peck and her husband Gary of Merritt Island, FL; two grandchildren, Keith Peck of Orlando, FL and Kayla Peck of Raleigh, NC; a brother, George Shabo of Pawtucket, RI; many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. She is predeceased by six sisters, Rose Barsoum, Nora Ayash, Lily Albert, Victoria Salum, Dorothy D'Andrea and Sophie Gamel.
Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Tuesday, June 11th from 5-7 pm in the funeral home, MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, with a Trisagion service to begin at 6:30pm. Her funeral to be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, June 12th in St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church, 1 Industrial Drive, Shrewsbury, MA. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Memorial contributions in Olga's name can be made to: St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church, 1 Industrial Dr., Shrewsbury, MA. 01545. To share your thoughts and memories of Olga, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 9 to June 10, 2019