Rev. Oliver Blanchette, A.A., 104
Worcester - Rev. Oliver Blanchette, A.A., 104, died Monday, May 11, 2020 in Notre Dame Long Term Care Center after a period of declining health.
Besides his Assumptionist community, he leaves 3 first cousins, Jeanne Sears of Baltimore, MD, John H. "Jack" Connelly and his wife Denice Brait of Salem, and Francis Blanchette of West Haven, CT; several second cousins including Sheila Connelly and her husband Ping Yip of Salem who took special care of him. He also leaves numerous cousins who adored him. He was predeceased by many aunts and uncles, and by first cousins.
He was born in Springfield on March 12, 1916, the only child of Armand and Olive (Gahan) Blanchette. His mother died when he was 7 years old and his step-mother Rhea (Fugerem) Blanchette helped raise him. He attended Springfield Technical High and graduated from Assumption Preparatory School in 1934. He was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Assumption College in 1937. He studied philosophy there from 1937 to 1938 and then theology at the Seminary of Quebec at Laval University from 1941 to 1945 when he was awarded his Licentiate in Sacred Theology. This was followed by graduate study from 1946 to 1947.
Fr. Blanchette made his first profession on October 2, 1940 in Canada and was ordained to the priesthood on June 16, 1944 by Cardinal Villeneuve in Quebec.
Fr. Oliver began his ministry by teaching philosophy, education and religion at Assumption Preparatory School from 1947 to 1956. At the same he served as sub-prior and master of scholastics there from 1947 to 1954 and was superior of the community from 1956 to 1962. He then became the regional superior and master of novices at the Montmartre Community in Quebec for one year and served in the same capacity as superior in Saugerties, NY from 1964 to 1967. The next year he was master of novices in Dedham and also assistant provincial, returning to Assumption Prep as superior of the community from 1968 to 1970.
Fr. Oliver was a spiritual director at the John XXIII Center in Cassadaga, NY from 1971 to 1977. He served in the Assumptionist Community at 246 Salisbury Street in Worcester from 1977 to 1980 and was superior for one year. He was for 19 years the assistant pastor at St. Anne's Shrine in Fiskdale from 1980 to 1999. At the age of 83 when most people are retired, Father went to Africa serving in Nairobi, Kenya and Arusha, Tanzania as an English teacher and spiritual director from 1999 to 2007. His efforts were supported by the "Friends of Fr. Oliver" (FOFO) for many years. In his retirement he worked with the lay religious alliance of the Assumptionists through the internet for another 12 years. He was also active with the Cursillo Movement in Worcester and elsewhere.
Fr. Oliver celebrated his diamond jubilee of ordination 2019 and held the distinction of being the oldest Assumptionist in the world. In his younger years he enjoyed playing hockey and tennis. More recently, he enjoyed studying church matters, pastoral and spiritual works.
His funeral will be held privately with burial in the Assumptionists section of St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. A memorial Mass will be held for the public at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to The Assumptionist Retirement Fund, c/o Assumptionist Center, 330 Market Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.
