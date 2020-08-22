1/1
Oliver Knight Jr.
Oliver F. Knight, Jr. 74

Millbury - Oliver F. Knight, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Oliver leaves his wife of 50 years, Paula (Berlin) Knight and three sons: Oliver F. Knight III & wife Amy, Ryan B. Knight, and Andrew W. Knight & wife Alicia. He also leaves three grandchildren: Aidan, Isabelle and Madison; two nephews: Brian Cormier and Stephen Howe, and a niece: Susan Fish. He is predeceased by his parents, Oliver F. Sr. and Helen (White) Knight.

Oliver was a veteran of the United States Navy. He owned and operated Knight's Custom Woodworking for 45 years. He was self-taught and known throughout Central Massachusetts as a talented cabinet maker. He loved taking rides with Paula in his 2004 40th Anniversary Ford Mustang and traveling to The Caribbean and Mexico. He enjoyed fishing, Sunday dinners with family, and entertaining friends and family by the pool.

Family and friends will honor and remember Oliver's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, August, 25th from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Visit Oliver's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for his family at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
