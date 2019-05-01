|
Olivia M. Chafetz, 71
Worcester - God received a very special angel, Olivia M. (Nozzolillo) Chafetz, 71, of Worcester. Olivia was born April 30, 1948. She passed away on May 1, 2019.
Olivia was the daughter of the late Orlando Nozzolillo and Antionette (DiRenzo) Nozzolillo. She married the love of her life, Stuart Chafetz on June 30, 1973 and enjoyed life to the fullest. Stuart passed away on January 1996. Olivia was a first-grade school teacher for 35 years at Elmwood Street School in Millbury.
Olivia has touched so many special people in her life, family and friends that will truly miss her. She loved going to restaurants and working in her yard at Cape Cod. She was the Queen of QVC and was always beautifully dressed and had a contagious smile.
Olivia leaves behind her brother, Steven Nozzolillo and his wife, Gina. A brother, David Nozzolillo. She leaves her nieces and nephews, Marc, Britni, Heidi, Stacey and Todd; great nieces and nephews, Thalia and Alario; she also leaves behind her very special furry friend, Oliver her dog.
Her family would like to thank all of the staff at the ICU Unit at St. Vincent Hospital for their wonderful care.
Family and friends will gather to honor, remember and celebrate Olivia's life on Saturday, May 4th from 8:30am until 10:30am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester with a funeral Mass to follow at 11:00am at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN., 38105.
