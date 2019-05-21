|
|
Olof T. Johnson, 101
WESTBOROUGH - Olof T. "Olie" Johnson, 101, formerly of Auburn and Franklin passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Olof was born in Sweden son of the late Oscar E. and Agnes E. (Pettersson) Johnson. A graduate of the former Commerce High School in Worcester, he married Evelyn A. (Beauregard), and enjoyed 44 happy years together before she died in 1989.
He started his working career at Rockwood Sprinkler Co. in Worcester. He later worked at Progressive Tool and Die in Worcester and Westborough for over 30 years, several years at Stanton Tool and Machine in Worcester, and finished his career at Briscon Electric in Auburn.
Olof was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Auburn. He was a member of Greendale Retired Men's Club and their golf league. He also was an active member of both the Auburn Senior Center and the Franklin Senior Center where he enjoyed playing pool.
He leaves his two loving daughters, Pamela Crowley and her husband Paul and Lynn Cetrano and her husband John; a granddaughter, Leslie Harmon and her husband Brant; three great grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Harmon and Summer Coraccio; also survived by a sister, Nancy Hagstrom and her husband Richard, a brother-in-law, Richard Brodeur, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to his wife Evelyn, Olof was predeceased by a son, David Johnson; a grandson, David Crowley; and six siblings, Anna, Lenard, Ingie, Runo, Lillian and Barbara.
Olof's family wishes to thank the staff at Whitney Place in Northborough, Beaumont at Westborough, Salmon Homecare and Salmon Hospice for their compassionate care.
Relatives and friends may visit with Olof's family on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A service honoring Olof's life will be on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by burial at the family lot at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Auburn Senior Center Association, 4 Goddard Drive, Auburn 01501; or to the Friends of Franklin Elders, 10 Daniel McCahill St, Franklin, MA 02038. To leave a note of condolence for Olof's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019