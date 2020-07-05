1/1
Olusegun Akindele
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olusegun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Olusegun Adebiyi Akindele, 79

Worcester - Pastor Olusegun Adebiyi Akindele, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 43 years Omotunde Ajoke Akindele (Adeyinka). He also leaves his beloved children-Babajide and his wife Milinda, Kolawole and his wife Simisola, Eyitayo and his wife Lolade - Akindele; Abiola Olubukola (Akindele) Davis and her husband Dr Laurence D.Davis, Tope and her husband Collins Asukwo, and Wuraola Akindele. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren. In addition, he leaves his sister Omolara Akindele and her son, Olusegun's nephew, Osawaru Ohiri.

Olusegun was born in Zaria, Nigeria, son of the late (Emmanuel Adedeji) and (Comfort Ohrue Igori).

Olustic as he was fondly called, did his primary, secondary and tertiary education in the northern part of Nigeria. He served as a Pastor at the Apostolic Church. He enjoyed watching the news and reading his Bible.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 9 from 9:00 a.m-12:00 noon at the funeral home- Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Lahey Hospital. https://secure2.convio.net/lahey/site/Donation2?1580.donation=form1&df_id=1580&mfc_pref=T. For directions or to leave an online condolence message please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved