Olusegun Akindele

Pastor Olusegun Adebiyi Akindele, 79
Worcester - Pastor Olusegun Adebiyi Akindele, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 43 years Omotunde Ajoke Akindele (Adeyinka). He also leaves his beloved children-Babajide and his wife Milinda, Kolawole and his wife Simisola, Eyitayo and his wife Lolade - Akindele; Abiola Olubukola (Akindele) Davis and her husband Dr Laurence D.Davis, Tope and her husband Collins Asukwo, and Wuraola Akindele. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren. In addition, he leaves his sister Omolara Akindele and her son, Olusegun's nephew, Osawaru Ohiri.
Olusegun was born in Zaria, Nigeria, son of the late (Emmanuel Adedeji) and (Comfort Ohrue Igori).
Olustic as he was fondly called, did his primary, secondary and tertiary education in the northern part of Nigeria. He served as a Pastor at the Apostolic Church. He enjoyed watching the news and reading his Bible.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 9 from 9:00 a.m-12:00 noon at the funeral home- Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Lahey Hospital. https://secure2.convio.net/lahey/site/Donation2?1580.donation=form1&df_id=1580&mfc_pref=T
