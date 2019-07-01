|
Omar M. Abu
Omar M. Abu age 28 passed away June 23, 2019 in Worcester, Ma. He was born on June 4th, 1991, in Thika, Kenya.
He is survived by:
Many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews & nieces from the Tairara family of his late father side. His mother Mary Wangeci Githinji, his wife Nicole Abu, his daughter Zerina Abu, his step sons Malik, Marques, & Gianni, his grandmother Lisper Githinji, his uncles & aunts Mr. & Mrs. Evans Muriu King'ara, Mr. & Mrs. Geoffrey Githinji, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Kinyua, Mr. & Mrs. David Kihara, his cousins Mwangi, Shiru, Main, Catherine, Chege, Jackline, Catherine, Vivian, Moses, Kevinmax, and Shadrach, Mr. & Mrs. Anthony Njuru, Nyambura Njuru, his nephew Skyler and nieces Anysia & Wangeci (Just to name a few)
He is predeceased by: His father Abu Omar, his brother Edwin Macha Githinji, his cousin Anthony Kinyua
Omar spent his early childhood in Thika Kenya, from 1991 to 2009 when he got the opportunity to relocate to the USA to join his mother. He attended Goodwish Primary school in Thika, and joined Juja Preparatory high school after his primary education. He later transfered to St. Austin's Academy in Lavington Nairobi from where he graduated with a high school diploma in 2008. After coming to U.S.A, he attended Worcester State College where he took some classes but had planned to return at a future date. He spent most of his time on self-learning on cultures, chemistry & mathematics and was gifted in multi-languages. Omar had a great relationship with his mother, late father, late brother, wife, his children, family members, and friends. He communicated often to his mother and family members and shared with them all the joys and sorrows of life. He had a very special relationship with his grandmother and his cousin Kevinmax. Omar loved his children and wife dearly and loved to spend time with them. On early morning of June 23rd, 2019, Omar passed away in his sleep at his mother's residence. Omar, you were a great gift from God. You will be greatly missed by all you left behind.
The Lord gives, and the Lord takes away. Blessed be His name
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 1 to July 2, 2019