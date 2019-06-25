Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Omer Carbonneau
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Omer Carbonneau Obituary
Omer E. Carbonneau, 80

WORCESTER - Omer E. Carbonneau, 80 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home after a period of declining health.

Omer was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, a son of the late Leo and Marie (Lavigne) Carbonneau. He moved to Worcester as a child and lived here his entire life. As a young man, he began his lifelong career as a concrete contractor. During that time, he worked for Palselli Foundations and later started his own business, Carbo Concrete Construction. In his later years, he worked alongside his brother, John for J & J Foundations, Inc.

Omer's main hobby was picking mushrooms, he loved cooking, reading and scratch tickets. He was a member of the Brown Square Civic Club where he served as the organizations past president and worked for a period. Omer was also a member of the Worcester Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Omer's wife, Barbara R. (LeBeau) Carbonneau passed away in 2017. He is survived by two sons, John Carbonneau and his wife Sherri of Charlton and Edward Carbonneau and his wife Kristen of Worcester; two daughters, Lisa Greene and her husband Steven of Shrewsbury and Amy Letourneau and her husband Stephen of Worcester; six step-daughters, Barbara A. Burbo and her husband Torry Prospere with whom he lived, Linda Sciammacco of Worcester, Cynthia Pastor and her husband Jimmy of Connecticut, Darlene Dalbec of Worcester, Lori Burbo of Florida, and Angela Manseau of Worcester; a step-son, Steven P. Derosier of Worcester; two brothers, John Carbonneau and his wife Joy of Worcester and Richard Carbonneau and his partner Paul of Merrimack; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother, Donald and Denis Carbonneau; two stepchildren, Armand Derosier and Christine Budzinski.

A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9-10:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: United Cerebral Palsy of Metro Boston, 71 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. 02742.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019
