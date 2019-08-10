|
Oong Choi 88
Worcester - Oong Choi has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior. Born in Korea in 1930, he spent the majority of his life in Lancaster, PA, relocating to Worcester, MA for his final few years to be closer to his son and family there. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha who passed in 2015. He is survived by his children, Deborah Bartlett (Henry, dec.), Mary Smith (Randall) and Jonathan Choi (Ann Sheehy), and three beloved grandsons, Joshua, Benjamin and Caleb. He is also survived by several siblings, Yeol Choi, HeiSook Shin, InSook Chung, and Choong Choi, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Oong's life was an extraordinary journey. He came to the United States in 1946, following in his father's footsteps, to be educated here. He was educated at Stony Brook School before entering Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster. While attending school and for the rest of her life, he spent his non-school time with Dr. Mary Bennett, who informally adopted him as part of her family. Following his graduation, and while pursuing post graduate education at the University of Pennsylvania in physics, he felt a potential call to ministry, and attended Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, TX.
It was there he met a young nurse, Bertha Benham, who enjoyed listening to his student preaching. They married and relocated to Lancaster, PA, to start their family and where RCA was hiring at the time. He also became a naturalized U.S. citizen during this time. Oong worked at RCA as an electrical engineer, working on many interesting design projects. Approximately 20 years later, he founded Sigma Electronics in East Petersburg. He also founded Vista Lite bicycle lights company, which was later sold to Bell Sports. His last original company, Roamer, was in the process of developing a new type of powered wheelchair, when he retired.
A respected member of the community, Oong served on the board of Reese Metals (now Ames Metals), of Lancaster, for many years, and also served on a board of Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, PA for a number of years.?
Oong's passion was studying and preaching the Bible throughout his lifetime. He was a founding elder of Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. As part of its outreach ministry, he also helped plant several smaller churches with similar teachings in the region. Later in life, he and Bertha were members of Harvest Bible Church.
Oong was blessed with a lifelong partner in Bertha, who loved him and revered his deep knowledge of the Bible, and his steadfast application of that knowledge in their married life. They were delighted to raise their children in Lancaster, and be active parts of the community there. They only considered moving to Worcester to be closer to Jonathan, Ann and their precious grandchildren, of whom they were proud and also entertained. Although Bertha did not survive her brief fight with cancer upon their move, Oong has enjoyed spending more time with his family there in recent years.
At his most recent residence, The Christopher House nursing home in Worcester, Oong learned to communicate through his infectious smile and grin, even though he had difficulty speaking. He received excellent care there. So many of the staff have made a point to say how much they enjoyed his presence and joy in their interactions with him. He will be missed.
A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at the Chiampa Funeral Home, Shrewsbury, MA. The family will receive visitors at 9:30 am, followed by the service at 10:30. Burial immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Flowers may be sent to the Chiampa Funeral Home, or donations may be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission in Lancaster, PA at https://wsm.org/, an organization that Oong and Bertha actively supported. To view Oong's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.
