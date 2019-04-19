Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Briarwood Birches Community Dining Room
65 Briarwood Circle
Worcester, MA
Opal A. Morse, 96

Worcester - Worcester: Opal A. (Hirtle) Morse, 96 passed away surrounded by love on Saturday April 13, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center University Campus. She leaves a daughter Carolyn, her husband David and grandson Daniel R. DeVries of West Boylston; a daughter-in- law Lorraine Morse of Orleans; 2 granddaughters- Alyson Morse of Cambridge, and Meredith Sweet and her husband David of Gibsonia, PA; 2 great grandchildren- Jonathan and Sophia Sweet; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Robert N. Morse, two sons Robert H. Morse and Wayne Y. Morse, and siblings Oscar, Hope, Pearl and Betty.

We deeply appreciate the enduring friendship of Winn and Anne Handy for their photographic talents and daily support shown towards Opal and Bob.

Opal was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, daughter of the late Stuart and Edith (Meisner) Hirtle. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked for many years as a wonderful secretary in her husband's business Morse Brothers Electrical Co. She was a member of West Boylston Congregational Church and enjoyed traveling, spending time on the computer, cooking, and being a devoted homemaker and avid party hostess. She loved her two cats, Bo and Teeca. She took meals in the Briarwood Dining Room at one place which became known as "Opal's Table." She will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held on April 23, 2019 at 12 noon in the Briarwood Birches Community Dining Room, 65 Briarwood Circle, Worcester MA. A graveside service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Grove Cemetery, Holden. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Opal's memory to Neady Cats Association P.O. Box 213 West Boylston, MA 01583. To leave an online condolence message, visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
