|
|
Ophelia P. Chaban, 92
Worcester - Ophelia Phyllis (Thamel) Chaban, 92, of Worcester, passed away on May 18th, 2020, of natural causes after a period of declining health.
Phyllis leaves behind her son, Yosef Chaban and his wife Kathleen, along with her beloved grandchildren, Armeline Molly and Leo Vasil, all of Worcester. She also leaves her wonderful nephew, Stephen Thamel and his wife Gina, of Auburn, MA; along with their twin boys Maxwell and Ethan. Besides her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her brothers George and Vasil "Billy" Thamel and his wife Martha, and her nephew, George Thamel.
Phyllis was born and raised in Worcester, the daughter of Stilios and Zissa (Saro) Thamel. She graduated from Commerce High School, Worcester State Teacher's College, and taught preschool at Edward's Street School for many years.
Phyllis was a lifelong member of Saint Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church and the Saint Mary's Women's Guild. She loved to read, watch Jeopardy, and study anything to do with her Albanian heritage. She was asked to translate for the United Nations and enjoyed traveling the world. Phyllis will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, culinary artistry, beautiful penmanship, love of Block Island, and tirelessly helping countless Albanian newcomers become successful in the United States.
Due to current restrictions, burial will be private. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604 (www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org).
"May her memory be eternal."
"I perjetshem kujtimi"
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 31, 2020