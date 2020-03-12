|
|
Orace T. "Bud" Holland
PAXTON - Orace T. "Bud" Holland, 96, real estate developer and beloved husband of Alice (Hunt) Holland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center. He was brought into this world when the noon whistle blew on September 24, 1923. Born and raised in Worcester, he was a son of Eva (Truchon) and Joseph E. Holland.
After attending Commerce High School he enlisted in the United States Military and proudly served his country. A corporal in the U.S. Army, he was an anti-aircraft artilleryman who, on June 9, 1944, landed on the coast of Normandy, France, as a soldier in the 118th Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Tank Artillery Gun Battalion in the First Army, the oldest field army in the U.S. Army.
First Army fought alongside the British Second Army, capturing Cherbourg in the Battle of Normandy, and then in Operation Cobra, which helped break through the German lines. First Army would go on to help liberate Paris and fight in the Battle of the Bulge, halting at the Elbe River in 1945. First Army was critical to the success of the Allied Forces in Europe during World War II.
Upon his return, he met and married the love of his life, Alice and together they raised their five children in the home he restored in Paxton over 60 years ago. Bud earned the reputation as one of the finest custom home builders in the area and was a member of the Massachusetts Builder's Association and the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Holden, and the V.F.W. in Leicester. During his retirement years he enjoyed playing tennis, golfing and participating in the Central Mass Senior Softball League.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 72 years, Alice; his son, Thomas Holland and his wife, Claudia of Yarmouth Port; his four daughters, Marilyn Arsenault and her husband, Raymond of Gardner, Karen Hanson of Rutland, Carol Clark and her husband, Timothy of Paxton and Bonnie Amirault and her husband, Raymond of Rochester, NH; ten grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Leslie Holland and Robert Holland.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the First Congregational Church of Holden, 1180 Main Street, Holden. Visitation with the family will immediately follow the service. Bud will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Massachusetts Veteran's Cemetery, Winchendon at the convenience of the family.
Bud's family would like to express their deep gratitude for the many acts of kindness shown by their friends and close neighbors and to the staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center for the kind and compassionate care shown to Bud and his family during this time.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605 or to the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 200 Ivy Street, Brookline, MA 02446. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. www.milesfuneralhome.com
May those closest to Bud take comfort in knowing there is now plenty of work to be done in Heaven.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020