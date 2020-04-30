|
|
Oren H. Howard,89
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Oren H. Howard, 89, died on Tuesday, March 28, 2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Lake Ave., Worcester.
He leaves 2 sons Steven Howard and Mark Howard & his wife Cheryl; grandchildren Kaitlyn Howard and Justin Howard; a niece Shirley Delahanty and 2 nephews Edward Howard Delahanty and David Delahanty. He is predeceased by his wife Alberta "Marion" (Glass) Howard; 2 sisters Emily and Harriet and 3 brothers Archer, Joe and Lawrence.
Oren was born in Worcester and was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a mechanic for many years until he retired. Oren was a Mason for over 50 years and was a member of the Shriners Drum Core in Springfield. He was a longtime member of the First Congregational church in North Brookfield. Oren played many musical instruments and loved fishing.
A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery in North Brookfield. A memorial service and celebration of Oren's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020