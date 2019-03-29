|
|
Orise T. (Gagnon) Carrier, 84
Sutton - Orise T. (Gagnon) Carrier, 84, of Torrey Rd. in the Manchaug section of Sutton died Thurs. March 28, 2019 after a period of declining health. Her husband of 60 years Albert F. Carrier died Nov. 6, 2012.
She is survived by 3 sons, Wayne A. Carrier and his wife Judy of Manchaug, Henry F. Carrier and his wife Sherry of Bangor, ME, and Norman P. Carrier and his wife Danielle of Manchaug; 3 daughters, Irene T. Eccelston of Bangor, ME, Rose M. Carrier of Brookfield, and Christine A. Smith of Sutton; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Gladys, a brother Leo, and son in law David. Born in Woonsocket, RI on Dec. 31, 1934 she was the daughter of Leo and Josephine (Desaleau) Gagnon and lived in Manchaug 60 years.
Mrs. Carrier worked as a seamstress at Seven Sisters Corp. in Worcester. She was a member of the Sutton Senior Center and enjoyed puzzles, reading, bingo and cross stitch. She was a member of the former St. Anne's Church in Manchaug.
Her funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to VNA of S. Worcester County, 534 School St. Box 368 Webster, MA 01570. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019