Orlando Federico 87
New London - Orlando Federico, 87, of New London CT, formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services with military honors for Orlando will be held Sunday, March 1st, at 4 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street. A period of calling hours will be held Sunday, February 23rd from 2 pm to the start of the service. Burial will be in St John Cemetery. For more information, please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020