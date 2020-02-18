Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Orlando Federico
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Orlando Federico 87

New London - Orlando Federico, 87, of New London CT, formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services with military honors for Orlando will be held Sunday, March 1st, at 4 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street. A period of calling hours will be held Sunday, February 23rd from 2 pm to the start of the service. Burial will be in St John Cemetery. For more information, please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
