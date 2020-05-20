|
Orlando Duarte Filho
Clinton - Orlando Duarte Filho, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Neide De Souza (Valerio) Duarte; four daughters & their spouses: Livia Santos & Edson of Mukilteo, WA; Lilia De Martin & Marcus; Leticia Duarte & Pedro, all of West Boylston; and Layza Gonzaga & Jouber of Clinton; his adoring grandchildren: Samuel, Sarah, Sophia, Micaela, Andrew, Felippe, Isabella, Matthew, and Chloe. In Brazil, he leaves his many siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Orlando was born in Cachoeira De Goias, Brazil, son of the late Orlando & Izabel (Pereira) Duarte. Upon emigrating to the United States, Orlando and his family settled in Clinton. A lover of the outdoors and meticulous gardener, Orlando shared his talents as a long time employee and maintenance technician at Longfellow Tennis & Health Club in Wayland. A man of great faith, Orlando was a devout member of the Christian Congregation USA. His many enjoyments include fishing, cooking, hosting and entertaining in his home. Above all, Orlando was happiest while in the company of his family and will be dearly missed and remembered lovingly as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle, and friend. A private funeral service with burial in Reservoir Pines Cemetery, Clinton, will be held under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 22, 2020