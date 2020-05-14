|
Orville Darwin Sheldon (1931-2020)
Capitan, New Mexico - Orville Darwin Sheldon, age 89, of Capitan, New Mexico passed away at his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1931 at Ware, Massachusetts, the son of Arthur C. and Freda (Richards) Sheldon.
He lived in Massachusetts for over 60 years, where he met and married in 1980 Virginia (Young) Brazauskas Sheldon. They later lived in Arizona until relocating to Capitan, New Mexico in 2006. He grew up working on his family's dairy farm in Barre and later worked at L.S. Starrett Company in Athol and retired about 1991 from the Dean Company of Oakham, Massachusetts.
Orville was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years Virginia "Ginny" Sheldon, his daughter Carol's significant partner Michael Sheldon Cowan, and siblings Rudy Clifton, Kenneth Sheldon, Arthur Sheldon and Beverly Flamand.
Orville is survived by son Mark (Debra) Sheldon, daughter, Vicki Campbell and Jeff Gilman, daughter Carol Farr and son-in-law, John (Kathryn) Brazauskas, five grandchildren Thomas and Mark Sheldon, Ian and Lindsay Campbell, and James Young, and many great-grandchildren. Orville is also survived by a sister, Ann Dean, of Oakham, MA. He will also be missed by his beloved dog Sam.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020