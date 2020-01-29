|
Oscar J. Arocha-Pietri, 58
WORCESTER - Oscar J. Arocha-Pietri, 58 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at UMass Medical Center with his wife, Jacky Arocha-Pietri, by his side.
Oscar was born in Caracas, Venezuela, a son of the late Freddy Arocha-Castresana and Carmen (Pietri) de Arocha. He graduated from high school in Brazil and later earned his master's degree at Cambridge College. Oscar worked as a Medical Practice Manager at Edward Kennedy Community Health Center in Worcester and has worked in the Medical Interpreting field for over thirty years. During that time he met many close friends and colleagues that will all share his loving memory.
Oscar is survived by his sweet sixteen sweetheart and beloved wife, Jacky (Andraos) Arocha-Pietri; six children, Eduardo Arocha and his wife Jaimee Law and Sophia Arocha all of Miami, FL, Gabriel Arocha, Bruno Arocha, and Alexia Arocha-Bergquist and her husband James all of Oakland, CA, and Natasha Arocha of New York, NY; two step-children, Dominik Maschek and Alissa Pavlis both of Vienna, Austria; five grandchildren, Anjali, Bianca, Giselle, Maximos, and Hunter; his brother, Freddy Arocha of Venezuela; his sister Beatriz Suess of Miami, FL; former wife Izabel Souza; nephews and cousins.
Oscar was diagnosed with Stage IV Stomach Cancer in November and thus spent the following months consistently surrounded by his loved ones. His last weeks were spent enjoying his hobbies of playing drums, watching movies, eating delicious foods, and watching his grandchildren play in the snow. He lived a life of many travels and many laughs with many cherished loved ones.
Calling hours for Oscar will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-4 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. To share your thoughts and memories of Oscar, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020