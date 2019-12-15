Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Hendrickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Hendrickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar Hendrickson Obituary
Oscar Hendrickson, 93

Worcester - Oscar W. Hendrickson, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital. He leaves 2 sons Ralph Hendrickson of Chicopee and Paul and his wife Shirley Hendrickson of Gloucester; 5 grandchildren- Justin, Ryan, Jill, Erik, and Freya; 2 great grandchildren- Shawn and Spencer; a sister Sadie Maki and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Impi (Tuomi) Hendrickson, 7 siblings, and a grandson Shawn.

Oscar was born in Floodwood, MN, son of the late Frank and Lillian (Hill) Hendrickson. He attended High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. He worked for many years as a mechanic at the former Morgan Construction Company. He loved tinkering with machines of all types and loved traveling in his RV especially back to his hometown in Minnesota to reconnect with a large extended family and reconnecting to farm life.

Funeral arrangements will be private and held at a later date.

Contributions may be made in his name to a charity of ones choice.

To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -