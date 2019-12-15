|
Oscar Hendrickson, 93
Worcester - Oscar W. Hendrickson, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital. He leaves 2 sons Ralph Hendrickson of Chicopee and Paul and his wife Shirley Hendrickson of Gloucester; 5 grandchildren- Justin, Ryan, Jill, Erik, and Freya; 2 great grandchildren- Shawn and Spencer; a sister Sadie Maki and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Impi (Tuomi) Hendrickson, 7 siblings, and a grandson Shawn.
Oscar was born in Floodwood, MN, son of the late Frank and Lillian (Hill) Hendrickson. He attended High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. He worked for many years as a mechanic at the former Morgan Construction Company. He loved tinkering with machines of all types and loved traveling in his RV especially back to his hometown in Minnesota to reconnect with a large extended family and reconnecting to farm life.
Funeral arrangements will be private and held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in his name to a charity of ones choice.
