Oscar A. Shadbegian, 80
SHREWSBURY - Oscar A. "Oskie" Shadbegian, 80, lifetime Shrewsbury resident, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday September 8, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, Oskie was one of two sons of the late Arshag Shadbegian, Sr. and Sonia (DerSahagian) Shadbegian. He graduated from Shrewsbury High School, prior to attending both Worcester Junior College, receiving a degree in Electrical Engineering, and Ward School of Business. At 22 years old, Oscar enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, and served proudly until his honorable discharge in 1966. Upon returning home to Shrewsbury, he began his employment first with Fenwal, General Radio, and lastly, Warner Swayze. He became a "fixture" at Thomas Auto Parts, Shrewsbury, MA whose owners he viewed as "family."
Oscar was a caring and compassionate soul who was known for his kindness, without expecting anything in return. He had a great love of animals, antique cars, jazz music, listening to his radio talk show programs, and studying vitamins, supplements, nutrition and organic foods. Oscar was a walking wealth of self-taught "book knowledge" and made the best healthy organic vegetarian pizza in New England!
Throughout his life, Oscar carried with him a deep love and respect for his Armenian heritage. His mother, having been a survivor of the Armenian Genocide at a young age, was the foundation of that love.
Oscar leaves his brother, Archie P. Shadbegian, Jr. and his wife Sharon, of Shrewsbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday September 14, 2020 at Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street, Worcester, MA.