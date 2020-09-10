1/1
Oscar Shadbegian
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar A. Shadbegian, 80

SHREWSBURY - Oscar A. "Oskie" Shadbegian, 80, lifetime Shrewsbury resident, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday September 8, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, Oskie was one of two sons of the late Arshag Shadbegian, Sr. and Sonia (DerSahagian) Shadbegian. He graduated from Shrewsbury High School, prior to attending both Worcester Junior College, receiving a degree in Electrical Engineering, and Ward School of Business. At 22 years old, Oscar enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, and served proudly until his honorable discharge in 1966. Upon returning home to Shrewsbury, he began his employment first with Fenwal, General Radio, and lastly, Warner Swayze. He became a "fixture" at Thomas Auto Parts, Shrewsbury, MA whose owners he viewed as "family."

Oscar was a caring and compassionate soul who was known for his kindness, without expecting anything in return. He had a great love of animals, antique cars, jazz music, listening to his radio talk show programs, and studying vitamins, supplements, nutrition and organic foods. Oscar was a walking wealth of self-taught "book knowledge" and made the best healthy organic vegetarian pizza in New England!

Throughout his life, Oscar carried with him a deep love and respect for his Armenian heritage. His mother, having been a survivor of the Armenian Genocide at a young age, was the foundation of that love.

Oscar leaves his brother, Archie P. Shadbegian, Jr. and his wife Sharon, of Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday September 14, 2020 at Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street, Worcester, MA. Masks will be required at the cemetery, and social distancing measures will be taken. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved