Ottilie Burpee
1937 - 2020
Ottilie Burpee, 82

LUNENBURG --- Ottilie (Kreitmeier) Burpee, 82, of Lunenburg died Monday July 27, 2020 in Clinton Hospital after being stricken by an illness. Ottilie is survived by two daughters, Diane O. Cote and her husband Wayne D. Cote of New Ipswich, NH and Brenda L. Burpee of Lunenburg, MA. She leaves one grandchild, Lindsey C. Landry and her significant other "Travis" (Trevor) J. Berard and her two great grandchildren, Ariellah E. Landry and Amirah M. Berard of Fitchburg, MA. Ottilie also leaves her long time companion of 25 years Jackson D. Brigham formerly of Fitchburg, MA.

She was born in Mirskofen, Germany daughter of Franz and Elisabeth (Dobman) Kreitmeier and is one of 15 children. Her sister Annalise (Kreitmeier) Lucier resides in Leominster, MA with her daughter Marlene (Kelly) Lucier; her 8 brothers and 3 sisters reside in Germany.

Mrs. Burpee came to the United States in 1956 and was married on January 19, 1957 to her former husband of 36 years, Charles D. Burpee, Jr. who passed away December 27, 1993. She was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth D. (Juchili) Burpee August 13, 2002. She obtained her citizenship June 11, 1965. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and had various jobs through the years and retired from Lunenburg Water District after 18 years of service.

The funeral service will be held at North Cemetery, Lunenburg, MA on September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Arrangements are being done by Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, Leominster, MA. Due to Covid 19 if you do not wish to attend the service we understand. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
North Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Brenda, please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. God bless
Brenda Doty
Classmate
