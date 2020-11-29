Pacifico M. DeCapua, Esq., 85
Milford, MA - Pacifico "Pat" M. DeCapua, Esq. 85, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford after a period of declining health. He was married to Joyce M. (Creasia) DeCapua. They had just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on October 11th.
Pat was born in Milford, MA to Leonardo and Felicia Maria (Coscia) DeCapua. He was the second youngest of nine children born to immigrant parents.
He was salutatorian and President of the St. Mary's Class of 1952. He was a three-sport varsity athlete at St. Mary's in football, basketball and baseball. He thereafter graduated, cum laude, in 1956 from the School of Arts and Sciences at Boston College. Upon graduation from Boston College, he attended the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC.
After receiving his JD and LLB from Georgetown Law in 1959, he passed the Massachusetts Bar Exam and opened his own law practice. Shortly after becoming an attorney, his Air Force Reserve unit was activated during the Berlin Crisis of 1961 and he spent 12 months at the Berlin Wall. He also spent time deployed to Biloxi, Mississippi and worked as an assistant at the Judge Advocate General's office (JAG). He earned the rank of First Lieutenant.
He opened and ran his law practice for nearly 50 years. He had a tremendous sense of community and was proud to be called a Milfordian. He served the community as the Town Counsel for Milford and also for the Town of Uxbridge. He served on the Milford School Committee for 11 years and was a moving force for the Milford High School Building Committee.
He was a member of the Milford Bar Association, the Worcester Bar Association, the Massachusetts Bar Association, and he was an Arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, he is survived by his son, Atty. Pacifico M. DeCapua, Jr. and his wife, Susan J. (Piccinotti) DeCapua and his two grandchildren, Scott P. DeCapua and Kaitlyn E. DeCapua. He is also survived by his sister, Yolanda "Yola" (DeCapua) Collins and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary (DeCapua) Amantea, Antoinette "Netta" (DeCapua) Grillo, Lucy (DeCapua) Alphonse, Mafalda "Muffy" (DeCapua) Chiccarelli, Jeanette "Jenny" (DeCapua) Verrier, Dominic "Dicky" DeCapua, and Ann Marie (DeCapua) Kane.
His funeral will be held Friday (December 4th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Friday morning (December 4th) from 8:30am to 10:30am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services.
