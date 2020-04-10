|
|
Palma C. "Palmy" (Lopez) Prudente
Methuen - At 83 years, peacefully, in the presence of her God on April 6th, in Methuen formerly of Lawrence, East Boston, Billerica & New Hampshire. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Prudente. Cherished mother to Joseph J. Prudente & his wife Kathleen of Worcester, John J. Prudente & his late wife Nancy of the Villages, FL & David F. Prudente & his wife Suzanne of Acton. Adoring grandmother to Kevin J. Prudente & wife Jaime of Bolton, MA, Jillian M. Masters & husband Nicholas of Shrewsbury, MA, John J. Prudente, Jr. & wife Lindsey of Worcester, James M. Prudente & wife Anya of Melrose & Isabel E. Prudente of Acton. Also lovingly survived by 10 great grandchildren: Riley, Caroline, Charlotte, Luke, Victoria, Pearl, Alexandra, John J., III, Michael & Gregory. Dear sister of the late Lolina "Lally" Rose, Josephine Rubino & Frank R. "Parky" Lopez. Special aunt to Atty. James D. Rose & wife Christine of Lynnfield. Tenderly remembered by the members of the Prudente family. Services & interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett were privately held in accordance with the ongoing mandate and regulations issued by the Comm. Of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Details regarding a "Celebration of Life" (Date, time & place of venue) will be posted on social media and on our funeral home website (www.vertuccioandsmith.com). Palma was an alumna of East Boston High School, Class of 1954 & a former employee of Fision Pharmaceuticals & Digital Inc. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital COVID-19 Relief Fund ,Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 , Boston, MA 02114-1101. Palma's loving family are most grateful that she was spared mercifully, not to have passed from this vicious virus and was taken from us peacefully & unexpectedly in the realm of natural causes. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020