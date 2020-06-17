Pamela A. Apholt, 69
WORCESTER - Pamela Apholt lived a full and adventurous life; in her youth that may have meant cruising in her late 60's Mustang GT, leaving a note on the kitchen table that read, "gone to Italy, back in two weeks," or taking photos of her beloved husky Damien. Pamela loved to travel and share stories like that of Pedro the pelican who startled her in her sleep while she was trapped in Greece (forced to spend the night without shelter due to an incoming hurricane), or her middle-of-the-night escape from the Italian police.
Later in life she would become a residency coordinator at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center as well as a seamstress in IATSE local 96 where she worked personally with many of the stars that would headline at the Worcester Centrum Center. She spent the remainder of her life as a devoted mother; whose love, meatballs, and cookies could not be matched. Even on her toughest days she couldn't help but to charm those around her with a quick, often irreverent wit. Although it may, for a time, manifest itself as sorrow, she will always be remembered for the love and comfort she brought to those who loved her.
She is survived by her son Matthew Apholt, siblings Donald Apholt Jr, Mark Apholt, Maria Gallagher, her goddaughter Olivia Gallagher, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606 (worcesterarl.org/donate/). To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.