Pamela A. Corey, 57
Charlton - Pamela A. (Alarie) Corey, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27th, in the Lanessa Extended Care Center, Webster, after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 32 years, Mark J. Corey; her two sons, Tyson Corey and his wife Erin of Dudley and Braxton Corey of Worcester; her brother, Corey J. Alarie of Southbridge; her sister, Monique Sacco of Rockland; her two uncles Richard Garceau of Sturbridge and David Garceau of Southbridge; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Kim Sandino. Pam was born in Southbridge the daughter of Cyril and Patricia (Garceau) Alarie. She was a graduate of Southbridge High School
Pam worked at the Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge and later for Dr. Stephen Kurland's Office in Southbridge for many years. She enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed antiques and going to flea markets. She was also an avid fan of all the Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 8th, at 10:00am in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, March 7th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019