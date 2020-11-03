Pamela J. Freel, 63Clinton - Pamela Jean Freel, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She is survived by two sons: Ryan A. Freel of Clinton; and Philip L. Freel of Leominster; her siblings: Edward T. Freel, Jr. & wife Karen, and Katherine Lucht, all of Clinton; and Patricia Thomas of Leominster; several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.Pam was born in Clinton, daughter of the late Edward & Frances (Tripp) Freel. She attended local schools and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1975. Pam was currently employed as a payroll administrator for Fresenius Medical Care in Waltham, and previously worked in accounting for both Genzyme and Boston Scientific. She loved family trips to the beach, murder mystery novels, cooking and crocheting. More than anything, she was a devoted mother who was most proud of her twin boys. Funeral services and burial will be held privately in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at