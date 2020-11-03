1/1
Pamela Freel
1957 - 2020
Pamela J. Freel, 63

Clinton - Pamela Jean Freel, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She is survived by two sons: Ryan A. Freel of Clinton; and Philip L. Freel of Leominster; her siblings: Edward T. Freel, Jr. & wife Karen, and Katherine Lucht, all of Clinton; and Patricia Thomas of Leominster; several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Pam was born in Clinton, daughter of the late Edward & Frances (Tripp) Freel. She attended local schools and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1975. Pam was currently employed as a payroll administrator for Fresenius Medical Care in Waltham, and previously worked in accounting for both Genzyme and Boston Scientific. She loved family trips to the beach, murder mystery novels, cooking and crocheting. More than anything, she was a devoted mother who was most proud of her twin boys. Funeral services and burial will be held privately in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Rest in peace Pam. So sorry to hear of your passing. You will be deeply missed. My prayers and thought are with your family. May they find peace soon.
Debbie Crawford
Friend
November 1, 2020
God bless you Pam , and rest in peace ! We'll remember all the fun times' we always' had ! God bless all your family !
BILL LEMANSKI
Friend
