Pamela Hubbell
Pamela Hubbell


1944 - 2020
Pamela Hubbell Obituary
Pamela J. (Wiles) Hubbell, 75

CLINTON/LANCASTER - Pamela J. (Wiles) Hubbell, 75, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, in UMass-Memorial Hospital, Worcester.

She is survived by a sister, Patricia J. Sullivan, and her husband, Francis, of Clinton; a sister-in-law, Karen K. Wiles; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Cecil E. and Jeanne E. (Collins) Wiles, and her brother, Edwin O. Wiles.

Born and raised in Clinton, she was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1962, and the former Ward Secretarial School, Worcester.

For thirty years until her retirement, Pamela worked as a Secretary at Babcock Power, Worcester. She was a Past-President of the Riley Social Club at Babcock Power, and enjoyed organizing countless company functions. Previously, she was employed for ten years at David Clark Co., Worcester.

A life-long, active member of the Evangelical Congregational Church of Lancaster, she was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed travelling, baking, and cooking, and, despite her own failing health in later years, took great pride in caring for her mother, Jeanne, in her golden years.

Services and burial in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, are private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Evangelical Congregational Church of Lancaster, P.O. Box 413, Lancaster, MA 01523. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Pamela, or offer condolences to her family, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2020
