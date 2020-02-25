|
Pamela J. Johnson, 65
Clinton - Pamela J. Johnson, 65, passed away peacefully at Clinton Hospital on Friday, February 21, 2020 after being stricken ill. She is survived by her two children, Francis M. Johnson of Clinton; and Stephinie Johnson Clark & husband Dana of Westminster; two brothers, Francis M. Johnson and Steve Johnson; her six adoring grandchildren: Alexander and James Gonzalez, Cameron and Bryce Clark, Alexander and Nathan Johnson; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her twin sister Patricia Johnson and sister Carol Dillon.
Pamela was born in Orange to the late Francis & Pauline (Geanette) Johnson. She was raised in Clinton, graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1972 and continued studies at Quinsigamond Community College. In addition to working as a clerk for Adopt-A-Video and Cumberland Farms, Pam too was employed in the laundry department at River Terrace Healthcare and as a driver for Clinton Livery for many years. She filled her spare time playing cards, competing in online poker and as a member of the Pitch and Cribbage leagues at Turner Hall. Pam had a love for dolphins and an affinity for collecting anything dolphin, statues, pictures, ornaments, and stuffed animals. She was happiest in the company of her family and will be remembered lovingly as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. In accordance with her wishes, no funeral services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020