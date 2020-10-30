Pamela L. LaBonte, 71
Sanford, FL - Pamela L. (Beougher) LaBonte, 71, of Sanford, Florida died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Kevin A. LaBonte; two daughters, Erica Martin of Ormond Beach, FL and Staci Martin of Boulder, CO; her step-children, Beth-Aime LaBonte of Franklin, NH, Jonathan LaBonte of Sturbridge, MA and Ryan LaBonte and his wife Danielle of Dover, NH, as well as her brother, Roger Beougher of Ormond Beach, FL. Lastly, she leaves her beautiful grandchildren, Robbie, Austin and Cali LaBonte and Oliver Matzke.
Pam was born in Logan, Ohio and grew up in Marietta, Ohio. She worked in various office administrative positions after graduating from Mountain State College in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
She loved her sports cars over the years, and enjoyed giving rides to family members while visiting and trying to scare them. When they returned, all you could see was her huge smile and laughter. She also loved to travel, the beach and going on motorcycle trips.
A Graveside Service for Pam will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Brookfield Cemetery, West Main St., in Brookfield. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30AM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield prior to the service.
