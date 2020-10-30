1/1
Pamela LaBonte
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela L. LaBonte, 71

Sanford, FL - Pamela L. (Beougher) LaBonte, 71, of Sanford, Florida died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, Kevin A. LaBonte; two daughters, Erica Martin of Ormond Beach, FL and Staci Martin of Boulder, CO; her step-children, Beth-Aime LaBonte of Franklin, NH, Jonathan LaBonte of Sturbridge, MA and Ryan LaBonte and his wife Danielle of Dover, NH, as well as her brother, Roger Beougher of Ormond Beach, FL. Lastly, she leaves her beautiful grandchildren, Robbie, Austin and Cali LaBonte and Oliver Matzke.

Pam was born in Logan, Ohio and grew up in Marietta, Ohio. She worked in various office administrative positions after graduating from Mountain State College in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

She loved her sports cars over the years, and enjoyed giving rides to family members while visiting and trying to scare them. When they returned, all you could see was her huge smile and laughter. She also loved to travel, the beach and going on motorcycle trips.

A Graveside Service for Pam will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Brookfield Cemetery, West Main St., in Brookfield. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30AM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield prior to the service.

An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brookfield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Varnum Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved