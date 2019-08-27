|
Pamela Marrino, 79
MILLBURY - Pamela (Kilmer) Marrino, 79, passed away on Monday Aug. 26th 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She leaves her husband of 60 years, Leonard R. Marrino; three sons, Leonard C. Marrino of West Brookfield, Mark R. Marrino of South Grafton and Scott A. Marrino of Sutton; six grandchildren, Briana, Kailyn, Matthew, Harry, Ashley and Scott Jr.; two great grandchildren; a sister, Jean Rickards of Illinois; nieces and nephews, among other family. She is predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Grace (Godfrey) Kilmer, a daughter, Regina C. Colebrook and a sister, Carolyn Trotter.
Pamela was a member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church formerly St. John's Church and was a lay Eucharistic Minister and belonged to the Pastoral Care Group and Fellowship Group at the church. She worked at Christy Chemical, prior to her marriage, then Guaranty Bank and Trust, at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, in their Trauma Unit and then transferred to their Pedi Unit, before she retired. All of her family and her pets were very important to her. She loved crushing in their 57 Chevy, gardening, and amateur photography. Her family would like to thank Dr. David Hatem and the VNA Hospice and Care Group, for her wonderful care.
Family and friends will honor and remember Pamela's life by gathering for her funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 31st at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 3 Pleasant St. in Sutton. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608. Please visit Pamela's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019