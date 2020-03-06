Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1953 - 2020
Pamela Ann (Pomfret) McManus, 66

Manhattan Beach.,CA/Webster, MA. -

June 9, 1953 – January 8, 2020

Pam was preceded in death by her parents John E. Pomfret and Charlotte(Monroe) Pomfret last residing in Webster MA. also her husband John ( Jake, Jack) McManus that passed suddenly August 2019 that broke her heart and she never recovered. She leaves three brothers John M. Pomfret and his wife Margaret of Westbrook Maine; Gregory Pomfret and his husband Hal Bersani of Worcester; Thomas H. Pomfret ll and his wife Beverly of Poultney VT; and a sister Lisa Lauer of Woodstock CT. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a great grand niece and nephew in MI.

Pam spent most her younger years in and around Burriville RI; summered on Cape Cod and Little Compton RI and attended Bartlett High School in Webster MA .

She later moved to the Boston area where she spread her wings into the State house, Van Dusen Air Lines at Logan airport eventually landing employment with the Marriot Brand Hotels for over thirty years which brought her to CA.

Jack and Pam wed in 2001 and traveled extensively around the globe from the northern passage in the Artic to the Antarctic peninsula and many continents in between.

Pam had the uncanny ability to remember almost everyone she met and strike up a conversations everywhere. She will be sorely missed by many.

A service will be held at the sacred heart of Jesus Church, 18 east Main Street Webster , MA on Saturday march 4, at 10:00 Am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer based .

Robert J. Miller Funeral Home and Lake Chapel 366 School Street Webster is honored to be assisting Pam's family with local arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
