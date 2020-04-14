Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Pamela Simonelli


1964 - 2020
Pamela Simonelli Obituary
Pamela J. Simonelli

Portland, ME - Pamela J. Simonelli passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, in Portland, ME.

Pam was born on February 1, 1964, in Southbridge, MA, and grew up in Sturbridge, MA. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1982 and later earned her bachelor's degree from Anna Maria College, Paxton, MA.

Per Pam's request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Ogunquit Dog Park, in remembrance of Pam, PO Box 875, Ogunquit, ME 03907.

For a complete obituary, to sign Pamela's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit

www.advantageportland.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
