Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
For more information about
Pamela Turmaine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Turmaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Turmaine


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Turmaine Obituary
Pamela L. Turmaine, 61

Lancaster - Pamela Louise Turmaine, 61, a lifelong resident of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, following a 15-year battle with various forms of cancer.

She is survived by a sister, Regina Veach, wife of the late Harley, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Clinton and Seabrook, NH; a brother, Roland Turmaine, and his wife, Laura, of Medford; many nieces and nephews, among them Ann-Marie Smith of Hampton Beach, NH, Jessica Smith of Dover, NH, and Emily Robinson of Sterling, with whom she was especially close. She also shared her life with her dearest friends, Elly Thistle, Janet Page, and Mary Tomacchio, all of Seabrook, NH, Mark Lamoureux of North Port, FL, and John Lamoureux of Sarasota, FL. One brother, Paul G. Turmaine, predeceased her.

Pamela was born on June 2, 1958, daughter of the late Paul A. and Ruth E. (Loverin) Turmaine, and was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1976.

She will be fondly remembered for her wit and sense of humor, by all who knew and loved her.

Services are private. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Pamela, or offer condolences to her family, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now