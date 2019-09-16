|
|
Pamela L. Turmaine, 61
Lancaster - Pamela Louise Turmaine, 61, a lifelong resident of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, following a 15-year battle with various forms of cancer.
She is survived by a sister, Regina Veach, wife of the late Harley, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Clinton and Seabrook, NH; a brother, Roland Turmaine, and his wife, Laura, of Medford; many nieces and nephews, among them Ann-Marie Smith of Hampton Beach, NH, Jessica Smith of Dover, NH, and Emily Robinson of Sterling, with whom she was especially close. She also shared her life with her dearest friends, Elly Thistle, Janet Page, and Mary Tomacchio, all of Seabrook, NH, Mark Lamoureux of North Port, FL, and John Lamoureux of Sarasota, FL. One brother, Paul G. Turmaine, predeceased her.
Pamela was born on June 2, 1958, daughter of the late Paul A. and Ruth E. (Loverin) Turmaine, and was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1976.
She will be fondly remembered for her wit and sense of humor, by all who knew and loved her.
Services are private. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Pamela, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019